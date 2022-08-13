Noted Biomedical Research Institute Joins New York Medical College & Touro University

Lovelace Research Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has joined Touro University and New York Medical College (NYMC), Dr. Alan Kadish, President of Touro and NYMC announced. Founded in 1947, Lovelace is one of the oldest not-for-profit biomedical research institutes in the country. The Institute is noted for excellence in respiratory disease and neuroscience research, toxicology, drug development experience and in protecting the nation against chemical, biological and nuclear threats.

“Touro is thrilled that Lovelace will be joining our university. This affiliation will significantly impact our research capability and expand our capacity to make a difference in the health and lives of Americans. Together with Lovelace, Touro will be able to bring in-depth understanding of potential health risks and optimize the efficacy of pharmaceuticals,” said Dr. Alan Kadish.

“We also plan to leverage the Lovelace clinical trial infrastructure, to run a TOURO/NYMC centralized clinical trials research office. Our NYMC faculty will serve as M.D. advisors for Lovelace clinical trial research and provide basic science support in infectious disease,” continued Kadish.

Lovelace has three campuses in Albuquerque comprising over 375,000 square feet of research lab space and receives more than $70 million per year in grants and contracts. The Institute has published thousands of research papers and employs 400 physicians, scientists and researchers.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Touro on research projects increasingly over time,” said Dr. Robert Rubin, President and CEO at Lovelace Institute. “This new affiliation will provide long term stability, new opportunities to expand our mission as we join an academic medical center. The leadership is excited at this new opportunity to advance our mission to improve the public health.”