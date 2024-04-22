Peter Kelly Appointed Culinary Director of The Abbey Inn & Spa and Apropos Restaurant

The Abbey Inn & Spa has announced that Celebrity Chef Peter X. Kelly will serve as Culinary Director of Apropos Restaurant and catering operations effective immediately.

Kelly, whose restaurants in the Hudson Valley include X2O in Yonkers and Restaurant X in Congers, is best known for his interpretation of contemporary American cuisine that has earned accolades on national television and in the hospitality sector. Apropos will undergo a dining room revitalization, an expanded wine selection and an elevated menu presenting local ingredients that are prepared with European techniques and Asian embellishments.

“For more than 40 years Peter has delivered extraordinary culinary experiences to diners in the Hudson Valley. We are thrilled to bring Peter’s spirit of dining adventure and excitement to the Abbey Inn & Spa,” said GDC president Martin Ginsburg. “Peter’s menu offers the vibrancy of the season while respecting the classics we love.”

Kelly will assume full control of the Abbey’s catering operations, including banquets. Wedding events in the 2,183-square-foot Highlands Ballroom, set in the former church of the Convent of St. Mary, can accommodate up to 120 people.

“I am excited to work with the Abbey Inn and Apropos to create a premiere dining destination. Apropos’ setting high above the Hudson offers the perfect setting for extraordinary dining,” said Kelly.

Apropos’ new dinner menu offers small plates, large plates and sides.

Small plates include warm shrimp salad with avocado, champagne and truffles; fresh pappardelle ai quattro formaggi with rappini and San Marzano tomatoes; and tuna carpaccio with Hudson Valley foie gras and pickled shallots.

Large plates include filet of black bass “poché,” zucchini galette and brown butter spinach; Hudson Valley duckling with green peppercorns and hakurei turnips; and Murray’s chicken with savory bread pudding, agrodolce and haricots verts.

Kelly is the founder of Xaviars Restaurant Group, which has included Xaviars at Garrison, Xaviar’s at Piermont, The Freelance Cafe and Wine Bar, Restaurant X & The Bully Boy Bar, and X2O Xaviars on the Hudson. The restaurants have received accolades that include The New York Times highest rating (Extraordinary), The Mobil Travel Guide Four Star Award, The Dirona Award, Restaurant News Dining Hall of Fame, Wine Spectator’s “Best of Award of Excellence”, Zagat’s Survey (29 out of 30), New York State Restaurateur of The Year 1998.