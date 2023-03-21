New York Medical College Celebrates Match Day for School of Medicine Class of 2023

On March 17, seniors at New York Medical College (NYMC) School of Medicine (SOM), along with graduating medical students across the nation, learned where they were matched to medical residency programs and will continue their training for the next several years in their chosen specialty. Conducted annually by the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP), the Match uses a computer algorithm to match the preferences of applicants with the preferences of residency programs, to fill the available training positions at U.S. teaching hospitals. This year’s match was the largest in NRMP’s 70-year history, with a record number 42,952 applicants who certified a rank order list (“active applicants”) and 40,375 certified positions.

The Class of 2023 will go on to train in 25 states at 103 different institutions, including several of New York Medical College’s (NYMC) major clinical affiliated sites, Westchester Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan as well as clinical affiliated sites, NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, Greenwich Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and Landmark Medical Center. NYMC student also matched at academic medical centers across the country, including Beth Israel-Deaconess of the Harvard Medical School, Brown, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai, Johns Hopkins, Columbia, Weil Cornell, New York University, Tufts, UCLA and Yale.

The top career choices for the Class of 2023 were internal medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, psychiatry, general surgery, anesthesiology, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology and neurology.

“As a native New Yorker, I’m so thrilled to be training in emergency medicine at Mount Sinai Morningside/West. I could not be more thankful for all the mentorship and opportunities that NYMC has provided me over the last four years,” said Raj Pammal, SOM Class of 2023, president of the SOM Student Senate, and a Dix Hills, New York resident.

“Match Day truly represents the culmination of all of our hard work over the past four years. It feels surreal to be reaching this milestone,” said Danielle Newbury, SOM Class of 2023, an Irvington, New York resident, who matched at Weill Cornell Medical Center. “I am so excited to begin the next step in my training as an internal medicine resident, and NYMC has prepared us so well for this new chapter. I know that we all will carry with us forward the wonderful memories that we have created here.”

“I’m overjoyed to be able to continue my training close to home in New York City,” said Penelope Farris, SOM Class of 2023, a New York City resident, who matched in psychiatry at Mount Sinai Morningside/West. “I feel so lucky to have mentors in psychiatry at Westchester Medical Center who have been instrumental in the match process. So excited for the whole class of 2023… we did it!”

“I’m so ecstatic to see that I matched at my number one anesthesiology program. I am so grateful to my family for their immeasurable support,” said David Vernik, SOM Class of 2023, a Yorktown Heights, New York resident, who matched at Mount Sinai Morningside/West.

Members of the SOM administration offered their congratulations during the Match Day ceremony. “Today is the day you’ve been waiting for, the day you find out where you’ll be continuing your education and training. And, let’s be honest, it’s also the day you’ll finally stop refreshing your inbox every five seconds,” said Jane Ponterio, M.D. ’81, SOM dean of students.

“Congratulations on reaching this wonderful day,” said Susan Rachlin, M.D., executive associate dean for student affairs. “Although graduation marks the culmination of your medical school time, many of you will look to this moment as the time you transitioned from being a medical student to a resident physician. You have all worked very hard to get here and should be very proud of yourselves. We are incredibly proud of all of you! Even though in a few short months you will be off to soon to be known places, you will always have a home here at NYMC.”

“Three years ago, while most of you were adjusting to the challenges of medical school, a pandemic made its way to our shores and there was rejuvenation of a social justice movement that started on the streets of the United States, but eventually knocked down the walls of the Ivory towers,” said Mill Etienne, M.D. ’02, M.P.H., vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion and associate dean for student affairs. “While many would have seen these challenges as threats, your class boldly confronted them as opportunities for meaningful change. Your class has sparked many innovations that have made NYMC a better place. Your impact on the NYMC community is indelible.”

“Today and at commencement will mark the end of the beginning of a career in clinical medicine. Both will be days of happiness, recalled memories, and anticipation,” said Edward C. Halperin, M.D., M.A., SOM interim dean and chancellor and CEO of New York Medical College. “I wish all of you Godspeed on this next part of life’s journey.”