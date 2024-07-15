Farmers Markets: Fresh, Nutritious and Affordable

Grocery shopping can often seem like a mundane, even annoying task.

But that’s hardly the case when you shop at the many farmers markets that crop up in Westchester County this time of year.

“They provide a great opportunity to take your kids out to experience something new,” said Gina Devito, a Registered Dietitian and Director of WIC (the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) at Open Door Family Medical Center. “Many young children tend to be picky eaters and have not experienced certain foods. Here is the opportunity to change that.”

In some cases, farmers markets offer the atmosphere of a county fair that combines a variety of foods with music and entertainment. When food costs rise, fresh and nutritional fruits, vegetables and other foods can be bought here at affordable prices. Many area farmers markets, whose produce is grown at regional farms, accept SNAP/EBT coupons and other discounts offered by Open Door and area senior centers to purchase local, fresh, unprocessed fruits and vegetables.

In the past decade, the number of farmers markets in New York State has grown at a rapid rate. Today, New York has more than 400 farmers markets, 250 farm stands, and 10 mobile markets. Some are open year-round, but many are seasonal, and open only on weekends.

“Many of the farmers markets also provide education, recipes and tips on how to prepare the foods in a healthy and nutritious way,” said Sonia Ahuja, Associate Director, Wellness & Nutrition at Open Door. “You’ll find produce you might have never seen before.”

This may include fruits and vegetables like watermelon radishes, garlic, different varieties of squash and more exotic produce like sunchokes.

Open Door partners with the Farmers Market Nutrition Programs, whose two federal programs benefit low-income seniors and WIC recipients by promoting fresh, local fruits and vegetables.

“It’s also a great opportunity for people to speak directly to the farmers and ask how they grow their produce, for example, whether or not they use pesticides,” said Devito. “Many farmers and employees at the markets speak Spanish, so our patients are more comfortable. I often hear from our patients that the fruits and vegetables they buy at the supermarket don’t taste like they do back home. The foods at the farmers markets do, and it allows families to find them while staying within budget.”

Open Door works closely with the following local farmers markets:

Down to Earth Markets (Ossining, Larchmont)

TaSH (Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow)

Chappaqua Farmers Market

Mount Kisco Farmer’s Market

For more information, visit the New York State Department of Agriculture and Market website at https://agriculture.ny.gov/farmers-markets-county