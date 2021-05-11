Letter to the Editor: Support for Roger Battacharia

It is my distinct honor to wholeheartedly support Roger Battacharia’s candidacy for School Board Trustee of the Ossining School District. Having known Roger for many years, his credentials as a corporate executive, his contributions and volunteerism in Ossining, Briarcliff, Westchester and Rockland Counties continue to amaze. As a father of two students in the Ossining Schools, he is involved with his heart and soul.

Roger will bring to this position his years of in-depth management and leadership experience at several large corporations. Budgets in excess of $1Billion, marketing, financial management, analytics are just a few of the skillsets that he will bring to the School Board. His local presence as an executive at Regerenon is an additional asset, allowing daily proximity to the School District.

A brief, partial listing of Roger’s volunteer contributions include working with the Ossining PTA restocking the Little Food Pantries, HORAC Ministries (recognized for outstanding contributions in 2020), the Ossining Padres Hispanos, Gullotta House, Stash the Trash, the Briarcliff Recreation and Advisory Committee, etc.

His fluency in English and Spanish, his business acumen, his total commitment to diligently work toward increased engagement, collaboration and recognition of the community, teachers, PTA’s, representing everyone in the District are just a few of the reasons why I so strongly support Roger’s candidacy.

Please vote on May 18 at the Ossining High School gym for Roger Battachria!!!!

John P. O’Leary

35 Beechwood Way