Irvington’s Main Street School Students Explore “A Rover’s Story” for Global Read Aloud

Main Street School fourth and fifth graders have been reading “A Rover’s Story” by Jasmine Warga as part of the annual Global Read Aloud, which kicks off each year in early October. Over the course of six weeks, the students will make multiple connections with other students from all over the world through one book.

As part of their studies, the students have already met other readers from other countries and from all over the United States. They have been connecting through traditional and digital postcards, sharing video messages using Flip, blogging, posting their responses on Padlet, using Google Meet to videoconference with students from all over the world, and participating in a global Kahoot challenge where students can test their knowledge of the book. They have also been learning about other parts of the world through Mystery Meets, where they practice their geography skills.

Thanks to a generous grant by the PTSA, the fourth and fifth graders will meet the book’s author and ask her questions in person on Dec. 1. The students have already started to generate the burning questions they want to have answered, and the author visit will undoubtedly be the highlight of the Global Read Aloud.