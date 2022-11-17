Irvington’s Main Street School Students Engage in Rich Discussions

Main Street School students and their families participated in rich discussions about books they read during the school’s Parent-Child Book Club on Nov. 9.

“It was a tremendous success,” Principal Joyce Chapnick said. “We had 103 people attend, which was a great turnout. We are very excited that we have a tradition here at Main Street School that supports fostering a love of reading for our students while creating a fun way to explore and understand books at a deeper level.”

The event was made possible thanks to library teacher Gayle Pulley and the support of the PTSA and PTSA Library Committee member Liza Stock. Families had a choice of reading one of five novels that included “Allergic” by Megan Wagner Lloyd, “Efrén Divided” by Ernesto Cisneros, “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen, “The Lion of Mars” by Jennifer L. Holm and “The Total Eclipse of Nestor Lopez” by Arianna Cuevas. The PTSA generously provided each family with a free copy of their chosen book.

This was Main Street School’s first of two Parent-Child Book Club events for the school year. The spring Parent-Child Book Club will be held on March 30, and Parents as Reading Partners night will be held on May 10.