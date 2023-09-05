Irvington Union Free School District Welcomes New Staff for 2023-2024

The Irvington Union Free School District welcomed new faculty during a two-day orientation on Aug. 28-29. The group met with administrators to discuss procedures and policies before stepping into their new roles for the school year.
Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Human Resources Dr. Gail Duffy welcomed the new hires as members of the school community and discussed the district’s goals, mission and philosophy, as well as its work on social-emotional learning and diversity, equity and inclusion teaching, among other topics. As part of the program, the group met with their mentors and concluded their orientation with a bus tour of the district.
Welcome to the following new staff:
- Christiana Blanks – elementary school teacher
- Stephanie Burke – technology instructional coach
- Nancy Fitzpatrick – secondary coach
- Sarah Federici-Diaz – art, PLTW, engineering teacher
- Sharon Gainsburg – nurse
- Kaitlin Ginley – elementary school teacher
- Heather Kaplan – school psychologist
- Karen Lezin – /special education teacher
- Kim Manikas – school psychologist
- Shadman Mirza – music teacher
- Taylor O’Sullivan – English teacher
- John Pirrone – earth science teacher
- Tara Raguso – occupational therapist
- Sarah Reilly – library
- Adam Schwartz – elementary school teacher
- Molly Stern – elementary school coach
- Matthew Weinstein – special education teacher
