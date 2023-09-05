Irvington Union Free School District Welcomes New Staff for 2023-2024

The Irvington Union Free School District welcomed new faculty during a two-day orientation on Aug. 28-29. The group met with administrators to discuss procedures and policies before stepping into their new roles for the school year.

Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Human Resources Dr. Gail Duffy welcomed the new hires as members of the school community and discussed the district’s goals, mission and philosophy, as well as its work on social-emotional learning and diversity, equity and inclusion teaching, among other topics. As part of the program, the group met with their mentors and concluded their orientation with a bus tour of the district.

Welcome to the following new staff:

Christiana Blanks – elementary school teacher

Stephanie Burke – technology instructional coach

Nancy Fitzpatrick – secondary coach

Sarah Federici-Diaz – art, PLTW, engineering teacher

Sharon Gainsburg – nurse

Kaitlin Ginley – elementary school teacher

Heather Kaplan – school psychologist

Karen Lezin – /special education teacher

Kim Manikas – school psychologist

Shadman Mirza – music teacher

Taylor O’Sullivan – English teacher

John Pirrone – earth science teacher

Tara Raguso – occupational therapist

Sarah Reilly – library

Adam Schwartz – ­elementary school teacher

Molly Stern – elementary school coach

Matthew Weinstein – special education teacher

