Irvington Union Free School District to Appoint Next Director of Technology

The Irvington Union Free School District Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison will appoint Keith Baisley as director of technology during the Nov. 22 board of education meeting.

“I am excited to welcome Keith to the Irvington school community,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison said. “He is a passionate educational leader who possesses a wealth of knowledge, skill and experience in the field of instructional technology. Working in partnership with the district’s staff and students, Keith will help to shape innovative experiences to prepare our students for successful futures.”

Baisley most recently served as director of integrated technology at the New Paltz Central School District. During his tenure, he collaborated with each school to develop a shared vision and plan for the district and organized workshops and forums to communicate plans effectively with the community. Prior to that, he worked as a technology integration teacher at Cornwall Central School District, technology coordinator at New Paltz Central School District and technology teacher at Arlington Central School District. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in integrating technology into the curriculum and leading initiatives on new technology devices and innovative programs.

“My professional career has centered around educational technology and innovation in the classroom,” Baisley said. “Irvington is an exceptional school district and I’m proud to join such a wonderful team. I’m excited to support and collaborate with staff, students and the community on new ideas.”

Baisley holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the State University of New York at New Paltz and a master’s degree in instructional education from the New York Institute of Technology. He also earned an educational leadership certificate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

Baisley will step into his new role on Jan. 3.