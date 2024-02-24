Irvington Union Free School District Students Celebrate World Read Aloud Day

Dows Lane Elementary School and Main Street School students participated in the unique global event World Read Aloud Day on Feb. 7, when administrators, teachers, writers and community members read stories as a way of promoting literacy. Each of the special guest readers read a book aloud to the students.

The guests read “I Am Me” by Tristan Towns and Lacey Howard to all Dows Lane Elementary School students, and “My Two Border Towns” by David Bowles to all Main Street School students.

“Studies show that literacy is the foundation for emotional and physical well-being, intellectual growth and economic security,” MSS Principal Joyce Chapnick said. “Furthermore, reading aloud improves listening skills, vocabulary acquisition and the understanding of common story themes and structures that will factor into children’s future success.”

Among the readers were Acting Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joel Adelberg, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Human Resources Dr. Gail Duffy, Irvington Middle School Assistant Principal Allyson Daley, Irvington High School Principal Jon Hirsch, Irvington High School Assistant Principal Sara Rust, Irvington Board of Education Vice President Beth Propper, Irvington Board of Education trustees Susan Brunenavs, Dympna Kenny and Jayne Wiser, PTSA President Elizabeth O’Hanlon, Irvington Police Chief Frank Pignatelli, journalist Meredith Viera, as well as local politicians, writers, community members and retired teachers.