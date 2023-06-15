Irvington Sophomore Science Research Students take Home Awards

Twenty-one sophomore science research students competed at the Somers Science Fair on June 3, with nine of them winning awards. There were 637 students from 36 schools present at the fair, which is the only competition of its kind where first-year students present their proposed research via posterboard.

Special congratulations to the winners:

• Julia Babiac – second place in Behavioral Science.

• Linnea Barrachin – second place in Animal Science.

• Arya Bose – third place in Medicine and Health.

• Allie Cloutman – second place in Behavioral Science.

• Benjamin Meyer – second place in Computer Science.

• Matthew O’Reilly – first place in Animal Science.

• Alyssum Wong – second place in Engineering.

• Michelle Zhou – third place in Cellular and Molecular Biology.

• Scarlett Zumbro – first place in Behavioral Science.

Teachers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka are so proud of their students. “This competition is a great beginning for our first-year students,” Ma and Parikka said. “Their posters and presentations were impressive. We look forward to what they will accomplish in the next couple of years as they complete their research.”