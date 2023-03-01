Irvington Science Olympiad Team Wins Medals At Regional Competition

Thirteen members of the Irvington High School Science Olympiad Club received medals when they competed in the annual regional Science Olympiad held at Byram Hills High School. The students competed in some hands-on events as well as written tests.

Approximately 40 teams compete, with students receiving medals for first to 10th place. Congratulations to all the winners:

Maxwell Ma and Hanna Reich – Anatomy and Physiology (first place).

Ryan Liu and Meika Tomita – Dynamic Planet (second place).

Felix Nolan and Maxwell Ma – Forestry (third place).

Joanna Paul and Maxwell Ma – Cell Biology (third place).

Alyssum Wong and Michelle Zhou – Write It Do It (seventh place).

Lila Juenger, Ryan Liu and Meika Tomita – Codebusters (ninth place).

Lucy Acharekar and Max Bloom – Remote Sensing (ninth place).

Shaleen Thaker and Samuel Andrade – Fermi Questions (10th place).

Lucy Acharekar and Max Bloom – Rocks and Minerals (10th place).

“After two years of virtual competitions, it was very exciting to be back in person, watching our students compete at the Regional Science Olympiad competition,” co-adviser Jessica Forman said. “We are so proud of their hard work and determination in preparing for their events.”

“The students demonstrated their scientific knowledge, critical thinking skills and teamwork!” added Amy Ma, co-adviser to the club. “We look forward to working with next year’s team.”

Photo caption: Irvington High School students won medals in the regional Science Olympiad competition held in February. Photo courtesy of Irvington Union Free School District