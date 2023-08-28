Irvington School District Appoints Longtime Educator as Acting Superintendent

The Irvington School District Board of Education has appointed experienced educator Dr. Joel Adelberg as acting superintendent to support the district during Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Harrison’s medical leave.

Dr. Adelberg, whose educational career spans more than 40 years, most recently retired from his position as superintendent of schools in the Bedford Central School District in Bedford, New York. Prior to that, he served as an assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, college adjunct professor and high school principal. Dr. Adelberg, who began his career as a high school social studies teacher, holds numerous professional awards and honors. He said he looks forward to becoming a part of Irvington’s community, which has a long-standing tradition of educational excellence.

“I am excited to meet our students and partner with an exceptional faculty, staff and leadership team,” Dr. Adelberg said. “I know the commitment of the Irvington community to the care of all of its students, and I am excited about the opportunity to get to know the community and continue the legacy of excellence that Dr. Harrison has fostered and will continue to grow as he is able to return. I am honored to lead the district in his absence.”

Dr. Harrison has been away from the district due to a personal health matter and his temporary absence will continue after the commencement of the new school year. Due to the uncertain timing of his return, the board of education appointed Dr. Adelberg during a special meeting on Aug. 22. He will step into his new role on Aug. 28.

Dr. Adelberg’s addition to the district’s administrative team will enable Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Human Resources Dr. Gail Duffy and Assistant Superintendent of Business Carol Stein to focus on their day-to-day responsibilities and advance the district’s numerous strategic priorities.