Irvington Middle School Students Collect Supplies for Dog Shelter

Members of Irvington Middle School’s Student Council worked together to support a good cause by collecting supplies for the Lucky Dog Refuge, a dog shelter in Stamford, Connecticut.

Under the guidance of club advisers Carol LaBella and Melissa Lagana, the students collected towels, blankets, leashes, collars, pads for bathroom training, and new and slightly used toys, which will be delivered in early January.

“Fundraising for Lucky Dog Rescue helped us see we could fundraise not only for our school, but for our community,” Student Council President Abigail Choi said.

According to its website, Lucky Dog Refuge focuses on dogs most in need of saving – those who have been abandoned by their families, the strays, the starving, the injured, the sick and those in dire need of help.

“These dogs are less fortunate than new puppies, and something as simple as clean towels to dry them when wet and blankets to keep them warm help them and prepare them for fostering and adoption,” LaBella said.