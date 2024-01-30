Irvington Middle School Spanish Club Engages Students with Fun Scrabble Challenge

Members of Irvington Middle School’s Spanish Club recently enriched their spelling and vocabulary skills through a game of friendly Scrabble in Spanish. They collaborated in groups to create a variety of words on their game boards, including “gatos” (cats), “renta” (rent), “baños” (bathrooms), “madre” (mother) and “queso” (cheese).

“It was great to see students of different grade and language levels working together to form words and help each other complete their turns,” club adviser Laura Gardner said.

The engaging activity not only allowed the students to practice their Spanish vocabulary, but it also cultivated essential skills, such as resilience, decision-making, problem-solving and social collaboration.

Throughout the school year, club members actively participate in various cultural activities to improve their language skills and support their community. The club activities are chosen entirely by the students, allowing them to decide on the community and cultural events to coordinate. Some of the activities the club members have organized in the past have included the Abbott House holiday toy drive, a Cinco de Mayo fundraiser for Project Amigo, and video calling with students in Spanish-speaking countries.