Irvington Middle School Eighth Grader Wins Scholastic Writing Awards

April 20, 2023
Irvington Middle School eighth grader Iris Ma. Photos courtesy of Irvington Union Free School District

Congratulations to Irvington Middle School eighth grader Iris Ma for winning a National Silver Medal in the Scholastic Writing Competition, along with a Gold Key and a Silver Key in the Hudson-to-Housatonic Region. Her outstanding piece, “Purging Shadows,” won her the National Silver Medal and Gold Key, regionally, while her piece, “Potatoes, Potahtoes, and Possibly Perished People?” won the regional Silver Key in the humor category.

Ma’s hard work, dedication, independence and talent as a writer led to this incredible achievement, which is another example of the commitment to academic excellence at Irvington Schools.

