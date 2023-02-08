Irvington High School students recognized for Science Research

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Irvington High School Science Research seniors attended the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium held at John Jay High School. Five students were recognized for their research.

Taila Ruoff won fifth place as a regional speaker in the Physical Science category. Ryan Liu won third place as a regional speaker in the Medicine and Health II category. Canaan Sales-Spar won fourth place as a regional speaker in the Plant and Earth II category. Meika Tomika won first place as a local speaker in the Neurology and Genetics IV category. Olivia Yin won third place as a regional speaker in the Behavior I category.

The symposium is a Department of Defense-sponsored STEM program (U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense and the U.S. Departments of the Army, Navy and Air Force) that encourages high school students to conduct original research in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics and publicly recognizes students for outstanding achievement.

Ryan Liu, Canaan Sales-Spar and Olivia Yin have also qualified to compete as poster presenters at the Upstate New York Junior Science and Humanities Symposium on March 8 and 9 at the University at Albany. Congratulations to all and special thanks to their teachers, Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka.

Photo caption: Irvington High School’s Science Research seniors won five awards at the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. Photo courtesy of Irvington Union Free School District