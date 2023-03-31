Irvington High School Students Recognized at Regeneron Science Fair

Fourteen Irvington High School students were recognized for their science research at the 22nd annual Regeneron Westchester Science & Engineering Fair at Somers High School on March 18. More than 550 students from 40 Westchester and Putnam County high schools showcased their graduate-level science research projects.
Teachers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka are delighted that their students were recognized for their research. “Getting to attend these events and witness our students present their work to judges who are professionals in their field is something we always look forward to,” Ma said.
Special congratulations to Maxwell Ma who won a grand prize award as one of the top 20 projects. He earned a spot at the Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair in May, the largest international science fair in the world.
“Maxwell’s passion and dedication to his research is inspiring,” Parikka said. “Winning an opportunity to attend ISEF is like going to the Olympics of science research. We are very proud!”
Best in Category Awards:
1st Place Award – Maxwell Ma in Medicine & Heath, Olivia Yin in Behavioral Science
2nd Place Award – Clio Salles-Spar in Environmental Science, Leo Silverman in Medicine & Health
3rd Place Award – Seungchan Yun in Behavioral Science
Honorable Mention Award – Will Neubauer in Animal Science
WESEF Finalists for Regeneron ISEF – Maxwell Ma
Specialty Awards:
Association for Women Geoscientists – Olivia DeNardo
BASF Expanding Knowledge in Science Award – Sarah Hymowitz
Carl Zeiss Microscopy Award – Sofia Garrigo
Innovations in Biological Sciences Research Award – Ryan Liu, Wyatt McInerney National Geographic Cultivating Empathy for the Earth Award – Canaan Salles-Spar NOAA’s Taking the Pulse of the Planet Award – Joanna Paul
Office of Naval Research – Meika Tomita
Today’s Students, Tomorrow’s Engineers Award – Clio Salles-Spar
U.S. Stockholm Junior Water Prize – Olivia DeNardo, Clio Salles-Spar