Irvington High School Students Earn Awards at New York DECA State Conference

Irvington High School students had an outstanding performance at the DECA State Conference, earning recognitions and awards. As a result of their performance, three students qualified for the DECA International Career Development Conference in California next month.

The Distributive Education Clubs of America, or DECA, is an internationally recognized organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high school and colleges around the globe.

“Congratulations again to all of our students who attended this year’s state conference,” IHS DECA adviser Douglas Cipolla said. “Their hard work and dedication to continued success is something that should be commended and applauded. Each and every one of our students should be proud of their performances, and I cannot wait to see where they can go next.”

The following students were awarded recognition for their scores on the New York DECA State Conference Exam.

Simon Silverman(sophomore) – Principles of Finance.

Luke Mitchell(junior) – Automotive Services.

Tane Kim (junior) – Entrepreneurship.

Jacob Reichgott(junior) – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event.

Matthew Jacoby(junior) – Financial Consulting.

The following students were awarded recognition for their scores on their New York DECA State Competition Role Play or Presentation.

Simon Silverman(sophomore) – Principles of Marketing.

Jessica Bond(sophomore) – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making.

Sophie Sareil (sophomore) – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making.

Ella Weiss (junior) – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making.

Grace Gavagan (junior) – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making.

Tane Kim(junior) – Entrepreneurship.

Massimo Ferrari(junior) – Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research.

Ethan Walter(junior) – Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research.

Arya Bose(junior) – Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research.

Jacob Reichgott(junior) – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event.

Scott Zinman(junior) – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event.

Joshua Lee(junior) – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event.

Ava Warner(senior) – Human Resource Management.

Kenna Bradley (senior)– Retail Merchandising.

The following students were awarded recognition for their overall scores in their New York DECA State Competition Event.

Simon Silverman(sophomore) – Principles of Marketing.

Ella Weiss (junior) – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making.

Grace Gavagan(junior) – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making.

Luke Mitchell (junior) – Automotive Services.

Jacob Reichgott (junior) – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event.

Scott Zinman(junior) – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event.

Joshua Lee(junior) – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event.

Kenna Bradley(senior) – Retail Merchandising.

The following students have earned a spot competing in the 2024 International Career Development Conference.