Irvington High School Students Earn Awards at Junior Science and Humanities Symposium

Members of Irvington High School’s Science Research Program participated in the 22nd annual Westchester-Rockland Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, held at Yorktown High School on Jan. 20. As a result of their outstanding performance, eight students were recognized for their research and earned awards in several categories.

“We are so proud of all our students,” Science Research teachers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka said. “Not only did they develop and carry out an original research project, but they also wrote their own research paper and created a slideshow to showcase their knowledge to the judges.”

Congratulations to the following students:

Lucy Monness won first place as a regional speaker in the category of Behavior.

Christopher Zorn won first place as a regional speaker in the category of Medicine and Health.

Leila Fanfarillo won second place as a local speaker in the category of Behavior.

Maren Piersol won second place as a local speaker in the category of Animal Science.

Sofia Garrigo won third place as a local speaker in the category of Biochemistry and Cellular Molecular Biology.

Maxwell Ma won third place as a regional speaker in the category of Medicine and Health.

Wyatt McInerney won third place as a local speaker in the category of Genetics and Neurology.

Will Neubauer won third place as a local speaker in the category of Animal Science.

In addition, Monness, Zorn and Ma will be advancing to the Upstate New York Junior Science and Humanities Symposium in Albany, New York, on Feb. 28-29.