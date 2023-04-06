Irvington High School Students Compete in American Debate League Spring Classic

Congratulations to the teams of Harlan Flamm and Mohun Desai, and Maren Piersol and Tane Kim who finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively, at the HS Open Division at the American Debate League Spring Classic. Over 50 teams competed in the open division which was held at In-Tech Academy in the Bronx.

Teacher and debate club adviser Jennifer Lentini was inspired by the hard work all four debaters put in developing cases for the March public forum topic, “The Republic of India should sign the Artemis Accords.”

“Competing in an open division with debaters of different levels of experience is always challenging, so they should be extremely proud of their accomplishments,” Lentini said.

Congratulations as well to winners in the Best Speaker category, Maren Piersol, second place, and Harlan Flamm, 10th place.

The debate club is looking forward to its last tournament of the season on April 29.