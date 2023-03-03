Irvington High School Seniors Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Finalists

Irvington High School seniors Ryan Liu, James Oley and Seungchan Yun have been named Finalists in the highly competitive 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. They will be considered for National Merit Scholarship Awards to be offered in the spring.

“We are a school that prides itself on excellence,” Principal Jon Hirsch said. “Even within that context, these students have distinguished themselves by raising the bar about as high as it can go. The only thing more impressive than the numbers on the page is the quality of their character. As a group, they are thoughtful, engaged and humble. Truly, they are very special.”

The students entered the academic competition as juniors by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of entrants. They represent the top one percent of students in the United States who earned the highest scores in each state.

The selection of some 7,250 Merit Scholarship winners from the group of more than 15,000 Finalists is now in progress. Winners will be notified starting in March. Congratulations, and good luck to all the Finalists.