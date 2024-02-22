Irvington High School Senior Nominated for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Irvington High School senior Christopher Zorn. Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School DistrictChristopher Zorn, an accomplished Irvington High School senior, is among more than 5,000 students to be nominated for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors for their accomplishments in many areas, including academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. The award is considered one of the highest honors bestowed upon high school students, who are selected based on their accomplishments in academics and visual, creative and performing arts, as well as accomplishments in career and technical educational fields.

Each year, up to 161 graduating seniors are named U.S. Presidential Scholars. The names of the 2024 Scholars will be announced in May.