Croton-Harmon Voters Approve Schools’ Future Facilities Project

The Future Facilities Capital Project presented to voters by the Croton-Harmon Union Free School District was overwhelmingly approved on Dec. 6 by a vote of 808-215.

The $45.5 million project addresses current infrastructure-related items, preserves the integrity of school buildings and property, and creates student learning spaces that allow for collaboration, creativity, and future-driven teaching and learning. The project is tax-neutrala nd was intentionally crafted to not increase the tax levy for the community’s residents.

Superintendent Stephen Walker expressed his gratitude to the community for consistently showing its support to the district, allowing it to maintain and build upon the high-caliber education and school facilities it provides to students.

“On behalf of the Future Facilities Planning Team, I thank all those who took the time to learn about this plan and who came out to vote,” said Superintendent Walker. “I know our faculty, staff, and students are eager to learn and grow in flexible, inspiring spaces that enhance genuine collaboration, inquiry, and creativity.”

“As we continue development of our district’s new strategic plan, this facilities project will enable us to impact the learning experience for the Tigers of today, and tomorrow, through improved spaces for teaching and learning, the arts, and athletics. This project is truly about every student, every staff member, and the entire community,” he added.

Following is among the work that is planned as part of the Future Facilities Project:

Croton Harmon High School : renovate the auditorium, cafeteria, and current music suite; create an innovative learning center and STEAM Center; and provide air conditioning to the cafeteria, music suite, and innovative learning center.

: renovate the auditorium, cafeteria, and current music suite; create an innovative learning center and STEAM Center; and provide air conditioning to the cafeteria, music suite, and innovative learning center. Pierre Van Cortlandt Middle School : renovate current spaces to create a new science classroom and new student services suite; improve the outdoor learning space; install new playing field, playground and fourth-floor conference suite; and provide air conditioning for the student services suite.

: renovate current spaces to create a new science classroom and new student services suite; improve the outdoor learning space; install new playing field, playground and fourth-floor conference suite; and provide air conditioning for the student services suite. Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School : create outdoor amphitheater/performance space; convert the current library to a research and maker space; renovate the current gymnasium; and provide air conditioning for the kindergarten wing and cafeteria/multipurpose room.

: create outdoor amphitheater/performance space; convert the current library to a research and maker space; renovate the current gymnasium; and provide air conditioning for the kindergarten wing and cafeteria/multipurpose room. Spencer Field Complex: install a synthetic turf field, new track, stadium lighting, bleachers and press box, concession stand, and restrooms; and improve site access and parking.

With the project now approved, the administration will continue its work with KG+D Architects, faculty, staff members, administration, and other stakeholders to continue the design process for the new and enhanced spaces throughout the district. Information will continue to be shared and posted on the district’s website at www.chufsd.org.