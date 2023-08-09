Croton Rotary and NYP Hudson Valley Award Scholarships

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Auxiliary awarded seven local high school seniors with a $1,500 scholarship to honor their academic accomplishments. These students are all planning to pursue a career as health professionals. The Hospital Auxiliary has been an ambassador in the Hudson Valley community for more than 80 years. Pictured are (from left) Nicole Inga, Peekskill High School; Yulisa Martinez, Walter Panas High School; Litzi Rodriguez, Peekskill High School; Leysha Esteves, Peekskill High School; Fiorella Pirela Jimenez, Peekskill High School; Nicole Caguano, Croton Harmon High School; Lamyaa Hamid, Peekskill High School.

Croton Rotary Scholarships

Congratulations to Croton Rotary‘s Stanley Kellerhouse Scholarship winners (from left) Miles Taylor, Molly Levitt, and Madelyn Boglioli, pictured with Rotarians Janeen Violante, Dan Delaney and Croton-Harmon School District Superintendent Stephen Walker.