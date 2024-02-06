Croton Harmon High School Team to Compete in Semifinals of the Wharton Investment Competition

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has announced the Semifinalists for the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition, an annual contest for high school teachers and students run by the School’s Wharton Global Youth Program. Unlike other competitions, winners are selected on the strength and creativity of their team investment strategies, not on the growth of their stock portfolios.

“Our investment competition is a cornerstone of the Wharton Global Youth Program and continues to gather strength each year,” said Serguei Netessine, Wharton’s Dhirubhai Ambani Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Senior Vice Dean for Innovation and Global Initiatives, which oversees the Wharton Global Youth Program. “It is amazing to see 11 different countries represented among the 2023-2024 Top 50 teams, reflecting Wharton’s global reach and the dedication of high school students around the world to learning and growing through business and finance education.”

Croton Securities Council from Croton Harmon High School was among the 50 global semifinalists, selected by judges from abrdn, a leading global asset manager in Philadelphia. “Each year I am impressed by the level of maturity and dedication of these high school students in producing these reports – and this year was no exception. It was positive to see the effort taken by the students to not only understand the client’s investment goals, but also take into account the client’s personal values, and use these insights to build some really well thought out portfolios,” said Fionna Ross, a senior investment specialist and one of this year’s judges from abrdn.

The semifinals will be conducted virtually.

“For us, it started with ideas, drive, and curiosity, but has become much more than that. Regardless of the final competition outcome, we are all in this together now for the long game – responsible investing is our future, and we are stocking up on healthy vegetables instead of cookies,” said Tristan Moore of the Croton Securities Council Team.

“Each year we are excited to read the final reports from such a global, diverse set of competitors. While it is an investment competition, we value seeing how both students and educators are empowered through financial education,” said Eli Lesser, executive director of the Wharton Global Youth Program. “This year we introduced an ETF requirement and were impressed by the teams’ commitment to teaching and learning about these funds during the 10 weeks of competition. We are more dedicated than ever to our model of client-focused objectives, a long-term investing mindset, thoughtful analysis, and strategic decision-making. We’re also happy to report that thousands of students are having fun along the way.”

A total of 50 top teams from around the world were selected from more than 1,600 final competition reports, which were submitted for judging on December 11, 2023. The Semifinal results will be posted on the Wharton Global Youth Program website on March 22, 2024. The grand prize winner will be announced on April 20, 2024.