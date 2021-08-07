Congratulations! Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Managed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a National Letter of Intent (NLI) is “a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution.”

By signing the letter, a prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year, and the institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year. Once signed to a college, the student cannot be recruited by another school.

Croton-Harmon High School

Anna Eng

Basketball Fairfield University

____________________________________

Walter Panas High School

Olivia Bordenaro

Softball

Western Connecticut State University

Tyler Carter

Football

Alvernia University

Aidan Cole

Soccer

Elmira College

Mike Iannucci

Football

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Shane Kammerman

Golf

Russell Sage College

Danny Pachecho

Cross Country

Pace University

Jack Pagel

Swimming

SUNY Cortland

Dean Ragine

Football

Alfred State College

Gio Russo

Wrestling

SUNY Oneonta

JaLia Williams

Track & Field

Stony Brook University

______________________________________________________

Hendrick Hudson High School

Robert Arellano

Track & Field

Stockton University

Chanse Artope

Football

Bentley University

Donovan Burns

Baseball

SUNY Oneonta

Nick Cepeda

Football

Alfred University

Christopher Connolly

Lacrosse

Union College

Declan Couch

Soccer

SUNY Cobleskill

Illiana Done

Soccer

SUNY Cobleskill

Josh Gillison

Baseball

Manhattanville College

Madison Gough

Track & Field

Stockton University

Nick Hiltsley

Baseball

Union College

Sarah Mandelkow

Track & Field

Sacred Heart University

Fiona McGovern

Lacrosse

St. Bonaventure University

Isolde McManus

Track & Field

Brown University

Josh Nelson

Tennis

University of Redlands

Zoe Rose

Track & Field

SUNY Binghamton

Olivia Taylor

Track & Field

Gettysburg College

Ryan Travis

Football

WIlkes University

Kira Varada

Lacrosse

Iona College

Matt Zoller

Football

Alfred College