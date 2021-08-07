Congratulations! Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Managed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a National Letter of Intent (NLI) is “a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution.”
By signing the letter, a prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year, and the institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year. Once signed to a college, the student cannot be recruited by another school.
Croton-Harmon High School
Anna Eng
Basketball Fairfield University
Walter Panas High School
Olivia Bordenaro
Softball
Western Connecticut State University
Tyler Carter
Football
Alvernia University
Aidan Cole
Soccer
Elmira College
Mike Iannucci
Football
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Shane Kammerman
Golf
Russell Sage College
Danny Pachecho
Cross Country
Pace University
Jack Pagel
Swimming
SUNY Cortland
Dean Ragine
Football
Alfred State College
Gio Russo
Wrestling
SUNY Oneonta
JaLia Williams
Track & Field
Stony Brook University
Hendrick Hudson High School
Robert Arellano
Track & Field
Stockton University
Chanse Artope
Football
Bentley University
Donovan Burns
Baseball
SUNY Oneonta
Nick Cepeda
Football
Alfred University
Christopher Connolly
Lacrosse
Union College
Declan Couch
Soccer
SUNY Cobleskill
Illiana Done
Soccer
SUNY Cobleskill
Josh Gillison
Baseball
Manhattanville College
Madison Gough
Track & Field
Stockton University
Nick Hiltsley
Baseball
Union College
Sarah Mandelkow
Track & Field
Sacred Heart University
Fiona McGovern
Lacrosse
St. Bonaventure University
Isolde McManus
Track & Field
Brown University
Josh Nelson
Tennis
University of Redlands
Zoe Rose
Track & Field
SUNY Binghamton
Olivia Taylor
Track & Field
Gettysburg College
Ryan Travis
Football
WIlkes University
Kira Varada
Lacrosse
Iona College
Matt Zoller
Football
Alfred College