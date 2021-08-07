Communities

Congratulations! Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

August 7, 2021

Managed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a National Letter of Intent (NLI) is “a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution.”

By signing the letter, a prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year, and the institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year. Once signed to a college, the student cannot be recruited by another school.

 

Croton-Harmon High School

Anna Eng

Basketball Fairfield University

 

 

 

 

 

 

____________________________________

Walter Panas High School

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Olivia Bordenaro

Softball

Western Connecticut State University

 

Tyler Carter

Football

Alvernia University

 

Aidan Cole

Soccer

Elmira College

 

Mike Iannucci

Football

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

 

Shane Kammerman

Golf

Russell Sage College

 

Danny Pachecho

Cross Country

Pace University

 

Jack Pagel

Swimming

SUNY Cortland

 

Dean Ragine

Football

Alfred State College

 

Gio Russo

Wrestling

SUNY Oneonta

 

JaLia Williams

Track & Field

Stony Brook University

______________________________________________________

Hendrick Hudson High School

Robert Arellano

Track & Field

Stockton University

 

 

 

 

Chanse Artope

Football

Bentley University

 

 

 

 

Donovan Burns

Baseball

SUNY Oneonta

 

 

 

 

Nick Cepeda

Football

Alfred University

 

 

 

 

Christopher Connolly

Lacrosse

Union College

 

 

 

 

Declan Couch

Soccer

SUNY Cobleskill

 

 

 

 

Illiana Done

Soccer

SUNY Cobleskill

 

 

 

 

Josh Gillison

Baseball

Manhattanville College

 

Madison Gough

Track & Field

Stockton University

 

Nick Hiltsley

Baseball

Union College

 

 

 

 

Sarah Mandelkow

Track & Field

Sacred Heart University

 

 

 

 

Fiona McGovern

Lacrosse

St. Bonaventure University

 

 

 

 

Isolde McManus

Track & Field

Brown University

 

 

 

 

Josh Nelson

Tennis

University of Redlands

 

 

 

 

Zoe Rose

Track & Field

SUNY Binghamton

 

 

 

 

Olivia Taylor

Track & Field

Gettysburg College

 

 

 

 

Ryan Travis

Football

WIlkes University

 

 

 

 

Kira Varada

Lacrosse

Iona College

 

 

 

 

Matt Zoller

Football

Alfred College

