Westchester County’s Film Industry Soars Again: 32 Emmy Nominations Celebrate Locally-Filmed Productions

Westchester County continues to serve as a premier filming destination, garnering a remarkable 32 Emmy nominations for film and television productions filmed in the County during the past year.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Westchester County’s film industry is a true powerhouse that showcases the beauty of our region. The industry’s economic impact is undeniable, generating over $2 billion in economic activity in 2022-2023. These Emmy nominations are a testament to the world-class productions that choose Westchester County as their backdrop.”

Leading the pack this year is the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime drama series, “Fallout,” which filmed at the Verplanck quarry in Cortlandt, with an impressive 16 nominations across acting, production, and writing categories. The returning miniseries “Feud: Capote & The Swans” (FX) secured 10 nominations for casting, costumes, directing, and acting, among others. The production spent several days filming at the C.V. Rich Mansion in White Plains. HBO’s “The Gilded Age” also shines with six nominations, including one for best drama series. The production filmed at several locations across the County including Lyndhurst, Manhattanville College and the Jacob Purdy House in White Plains.

Westchester County Tourism & Film Director Natasha Caputo said: “These nominations celebrate the unique appeal Westchester County offers to filmmakers. Seeing our locations come alive on screen in such captivating productions fills us with immense pride. Congratulations to all the nominees – we are rooting for you.”

Westchester County Tourism & Film plays a pivotal role in fostering the film industry’s growth. The film office offers invaluable services, including location scouting, technical visits, and permit streamlining. This comprehensive support system makes Westchester County an attractive filming destination for industry professionals.

The 76th annual Emmy Awards will be held on September 18th. A complete list of nominees is available at emmys.com.

Please visit the Gilded Age press room at Warner Brothers Discovery for high-resolution images from the Gilded Age.