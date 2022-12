Area Residents Earn Academic Honors at The Harvey School

The Harvey School in Katonah has announced the names of area students who have earned academic honors for the fall term. The following students have been recognized for making the head’s list as Cavalier Scholars with GPAs of 4.0 or higher, or the head’s list with 3.7 GPA or higher, or the honor roll with GPAs of at least 3.3:

Madison Boothe, grade 8, Cortlandt Manor, head’s list: Sydney Boothe, grade 8, Cortlandt Manor, head’s list; Xan Cohen, grade 10, Croton-on-Hudson, honor roll; Isolda Corena, grade 6, Ossining, head’s list; Eve Doran, grade 12, Ossining, honor roll; Isabel Doran, grade 7, Ossining, honor roll; Ruth Doran, grade 7, Ossining, honor roll; Marcus Espitia, grade 6, Ossining, head’s list; Sonia Espitia, grade 9, Ossining, head’s list; Lucien Fried, grade 10, Tarrytown, head’s list; Tory Janush, grade 9, Briarcliff Manor, Cavalier Scholar; Annissa Khanna, grade 11, Ossining, head’s list; Talia Lieberman, grade 11, Sleepy Hollow, Cavalier Scholar; Beatrix Mackil, grade 8, Croton-on-Hudson, head’s list; Neel Mistri, grade 8, Peekskill, head’s list; Gabriella Montero, grade 10, Ossining, head’s list; Samuel Palevski, grade 7, Ossining, honor roll; Olivia Quinn, grade 12, Ossining, head’s list; Vivienne Stoller, grade 7, Cortlandt Manor, head’s list; Meaghan Sullivan, grade 10, Sleepy Hollow, head’s list; Richard Sullivan, grade 9, Sleepy Hollow, head’s list; Razi Tanksley, grade 12, Ossining, head’s list.

The Harvey School is an independent college-preparatory school for students in grades six through 12.