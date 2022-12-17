Irvington Middle School Science Studies Enlighten Eighth Graders

Irvington Middle School eighth graders discovered how something can behave like a mirror and window at the same time as part of a science lab experiment. Equipped with two boxes containing a one-way mirror film in between, they conducted the experiment in science teacher Tina Buzzetto’s class.

“The students developed models to observe how different parts interact and make objects look different with differing light conditions,” Buzzetto said. “One box was dark, the other was illuminated by a flashlight.”

As part of the curriculum, the students have been learning about light and matter. Prior to the lab experience, they watched a video where they saw how a one-way mirror was being used and related it to prior experiences. They discussed the important parts of the video and replicated them in their own model, consisting of the two boxes, one-way mirror film and an object inside.

“The model replicated the results of the video – the object in the illuminated side reflected in that box and transmitted into the dark box,” Buzzetto said. “Students were able to conclude that the placement of the light determines whether a surface will be reflective or see-through. Then, they went on to try varying the amount of light and see if their results remained consistent.”

Throughout the next part of the lesson, the students will analyze the one-way mirror and observe that it looks the same from both sides: partially reflective and see-through. They will also change the amount of light on either side of the box model to further investigate the role of light.

Photo caption: Irvington Middle School eighth graders discovered how something can behave like a mirror and window at the same time as part of a science lab experiment. Photos courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District