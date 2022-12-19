Arts & Culture

Production of Legally Blonde Spotlights Local Teen Performers

December 19, 2022

A local production pf the award-winning musical based on the movie, Legally Blonde The Musical features over 40 local performers from throughout Westchester. The Random Farms Kids’ Theater production will be staged at The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, January 27 –29.

Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Elle’s life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Over 40 teen actors in two casts will perform in the show, which speaks to female empowerment and agency. “It is wonderful to work on a show with a protagonist who is a powerful, intelligent, independent woman who doesn’t need any one person to feel whole. Elle is a fabulous role model for every single one of our cast members, no matter their gender identity,” says director, Sarah Boyle.

Local performers include Brooke Aronowitz and Miles Molin of Briarcliff Manor, Romy Files of Croton-on-Hudson, Emma Silverman of Irvington and Eliza Boozer, Griffin Neilsen and Jack Kempler from Tarrytown.

The cast of Legally Blonde the Musical from a previous performance. Photo: Angie Gaul

“Larry O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin have built incredible success on taking difficult subjects and working them into surprising and inventive musicals, noted music director Ben Doyle. The result is one of the most surprisingly brilliant and challenging scores in modern musical theater, and the cast have taken the challenge with a professionalism you don’t often see in kids’ theater.”

PERFORMANCE INFO:
All performances are held at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater (located at 1008 Brown St, Peekskill, NY 10566)

  • Friday, January 27th @ 7:30pm – Cast B
  • Saturday, January 28th @ 1:00pm – Cast B
  • Saturday, January 28th @ 7:00pm – Cast A
  • Sunday, January 29th @ 1:00pm – Cast A

TICKET INFO:
$20 (children/seniors), $30 (adults) and $40 for premium seats (first six rows center orchestra). Tickets available only at www.RandomFarmsNY.org/tickets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

Destiny and a Dream: Bobby Checchi’s Last Trip to Yankee Stadium 

Cornelia Cottons to a Life of Fullness   

Music Conservatory of Westchester Awarded $40,000 by the NY State Council on the Arts

Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill Awarded a $100,000 Grant for Fred’s Pantry

About the Author: User Submitted