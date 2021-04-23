News

Peekskill Names Matt Alexander Interim City Manager

April 23, 2021

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, during the morning hours, City Manager Andrew Y. Stewart was involved in a motor vehicle accident. The Mayor, Common Council, and City Staff made a special request for everyone to keep Andy and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Due to these circumstances, Mayor Rainey called a Special Meeting of the Common Council via Zoom on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 7:00 pm to appoint an Acting City Manager in Mr. Stewart’s absence; due to the emergency situation, City Manager Andrew Stewart is prevented from attending to the duties of the Office of City Manager.
As a result of these circumstances, City Comptroller Matthew C. Alexander was appointed Acting City Manager on Friday, April 16, 2021, per the following resolution …

RESOLUTION APPOINTING MATTHEW C. ALEXANDER AS ACTING CITY MANAGER

WHEREAS, due to an emergency situation, City Manager Andrew Stewart is prevented from attending to the duties of the office of City Manager; and

WHEREAS, the City Manager has not designated a subordinate as Acting City Manager pursuant to §C47 of the Charter of the City of Peekskill; and

WHEREAS, where the City Manager has not designated a subordinate as Acting City Manager, the Common Council shall appoint an Acting City Manager with all of the powers set forth within the City Charter, but the Acting City Manager shall not exercise any powers of appointment or removal from office unless the City Manager’s sickness, absence or disability shall have continued for a period of 60 days; and

WHEREAS, this Common Council finds it to be in the best interest of the City of Peekskill to appoint City Comptroller, Matthew C. Alexander, as the Acting City Manager.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT

RESOLVED, that this Common Council of the City of Peekskill hereby appoints Matthew C. Alexander as Acting City Manager; and be it further

RESOLVED, with this designation as Acting City Manager, Mr. Alexander shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of the City Manager set forth within the City Charter, but shall not exercise any powers of appointment or removal from office unless the City Manager’s sickness, absence or disability preventing him from attending to the duties as City Manager shall have continued for a period of 60 days; and

RESOLVED, that the Common Council of the City of Peekskill may withdraw this appointment at any time; and be it further

RESOLVED, that the City Manager may change such designation at any time with the approval of the Common Council.

