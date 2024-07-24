Harckham and Levenberg Announce $50K of Funding for Peekskill’s CHHOP in State Budget

New York State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Dana Levenberg announced today that they were able to secure $50,000 of funding in the FY2024-2025 State Budget for the nonprofit Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill (CHHOP), which provides a number of important services to homeless residents, veterans and survivors of domestic violence in the community, as well as helping residents facing food insecurity through its food pantry.

“I am truly grateful to the leadership and staff at CHHOP for all of the work they do for residents in the Peekskill area,” said Harckham. “Their comprehensive services for underserved individuals makes a difference in this community, and as a result the organization has established itself as a true safety net for countless residents. I am glad that Assemblymember Levenberg and I were able to ensure financial support for CHHOP in this year’s budget.”

“The ingenuity, dedication and genuine care of CHHOP’s leadership and staff make it a vital institution in our area,” said Levenberg. “Despite numerous challenges, they continue to provide regular services to some of the most vulnerable members of our community. It is a pleasure to support this organization, and I am proud that Senator Harckham and I have once again been able to secure state funding to help them continue their critically important work.”

CHHOP operates the Jan Peek House, a 24-hour, 365-days a year shelter for single adult men and women. Supportive case management services are offered to clients so they can develop an independent living plan that focuses on obtaining housing and additional supportive services, including medical and behavioral health care, employment and education. Now in its 36th year and initially opened by the Peekskill Area Pastors’ Association, Jan Peek House also serves individuals on a drop-in basis, particularly during inclement weather.

There is also a transitional housing program just for homeless veterans that CHHOP runs.

Another important CHHOP initiative is Fred’s Pantry, which helps to feed some of the neediest members of the Peekskill community, including many seniors. The food pantry has been in operation since the Great Recession in 2009, when a need for healthy and nutritious food among food insecure residents in the community became acute. The pantry currently serves approximately 1,300 people each week; a total of 89,908 people were served in 2022, according to CHHOP.

CHHOP partners with My Sister’s Place and Lifting Up Westchester in its innovative RISE (Rehousing in Supportive Environments) program, which provides counseling and support for individuals and their families as they move forward from the trauma, isolation and financial instability that are caused by domestic violence. Another CHHOP program, Tierra Sólida / Solid Ground, focuses on assisting low wage workers and immigrants that have recently fallen behind on rent, utility bills or are facing imminent eviction.

Cynthia Knox, chief executive officer of CHHOP, said, “Senator Harckham and Assemblymember Levenberg are steadfast advocates for the people they serve. From protecting the environment, to fixing roads, to obtaining much needed resources for nonprofits like CHHOP, which support and strengthen our communities. These two legislators are dedicated to the health, safety and well-being of all of their constituents.”