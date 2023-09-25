Lincoln Depot Museum to Host Bannerman Island Event

Saturday, October 7 at 2:00 pm with Historian, Author and Photographer Thom Johnson

A large, imposing castle sits majestically on an island, seemingly standing guard on the Hudson River and all who pass by. Why? Who built it? What was it used for? And what has become of it? Through a visual presentation of artwork, historic photographs, and current images, discover the island’s interesting history, beginning long before Francis Bannerman built his castle. Learn why the site was chosen, about its years as a working arsenal, why it was eventually shut down and sold to the State of New York, about the great fire in 1969, and the eventual creation of the Bannerman Castle Trust – as well as the many present uses and the future of this amazing site.

Thom Johnson is a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley who first saw the castle over 50 years ago and has been researching it ever since. As one of the founders of the Bannerman Castle Trust, and co-author of the Arcadia Press book about the castle, there are few who know the story better than he does. Johnson is a retired arts educator who believes in teaching both young and older residents alike how we all can preserve and reuse our local historic sites.

Program begins at 2 PM. Cost is $10 per person, museum members admission is free.

For mor information contact the Lincoln Depot Museum at lincolndepotfdn@gmail.com or 914-402-4318