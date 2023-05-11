DoT Engineering Report to Study 9A Improved Safety and Operations

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced on May 11, 2023, that work has commenced on a $3 million engineering study of State Route 9A, also known as Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway, from U.S. Route 9 to the Saw Mill River Parkway, in Westchester County. The goal of the transportation engineering scoping report is to identify short-term and longer-term investment opportunities to facilitate enhanced safety and operations along the corridor. The report is expected to take ten months to complete and will utilize a local steering committee and a series of public workshops to help evaluate and shape the corridor’s future vision.
The flow of traffic and operation of the corridor will be studied, including the mitigation of congestion and improvements to air quality. Additionally, potential solutions will be recommended to prevent future flooding along State Route 9A and improve resiliency for future generations.
“Infrastructure plays a critical role in the well-being of communities and we must plan for the future while confronting the threat posed by climate change,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “By studying the needs of the community, we will look to enhance the transportation network along the Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway in Westchester County, and will be able to recommend transportation alternatives that serve every part of the community – helping keep people and goods on the move in a sustainable manner.”
NYSDOT has begun the process of collecting existing conditions information in the corridor, including traffic count data using video technology. An existing conditions report and corridor vision will be developed this summer. Transportation alternatives to support the modernization of the corridor are expected later this year, and final study recommendations based on public comments, costs, impacts and recommendations are expected in 2024. The effort kicked off with a local elected officials’ meeting on March 28, 2023. During the meeting, attendees were provided an introduction and overview of the report’s objectives and goals, tentative public involvement process, and schedule.
Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “I am pleased that the engineering study of the Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway has started. This study is a crucial step in the planning process to make long overdue improvements to this busy roadway. It is critically important that we continue to invest in making our infrastructure safer and more resilient. I want to thank Senator Pete Harckham for his advocacy in this project and I am proud to have secured $3 million for this critically important infrastructure study. I thank Governor Hochul and my partners in government for their collaboration in facilitating this effort which will go a long way to maintain our local infrastructure.”
Senator Peter Harckham said, “I am pleased to report that the Route 9A / Briarcliff – Peekskill Parkway engineering study has begun in order to enhance safety on the roadway between the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant and its connection to Route 9 in Ossining. This busy corridor, with its many intersections, lack of a breakdown lane and poor drainage, which negatively affects both motorists and adjacent neighborhoods, has required serious upgrading for a long time. Thanks to a collaborative effort of state and local officials and advocates we are finally making progress.”
Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “My office receives more complaints about the Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway (Route 9A) than any other road in the district. As an Ossining resident myself, I agree with those callers. Route 9A is in dire straits and in need of a major overhaul. I am so glad that this study is getting underway, and I will continue pushing hard to get the funding we need to get this road fixed as soon as humanly possible.”
Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, “I am glad to see the commencement of the traffic study for Route 9A. 9A needs serious improvement in order to remain safe for drivers. This traffic study will be the start of a process which my office is pleased to participate in with the communities of Briarcliff Manor and Ossining. I thank DOT for promptly commencing work on this.”
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “State Route 9A is one of the busiest commuter roads in Westchester County. This study, which is rightly including local leaders who live there, will help better understand what is needed so all levels of government can work together to make a safer commute for those who travel this passageway each day.”
Village of Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steven Vescio said, “This study will plan major upgrades of the Route 9A corridor and have a lasting impact on our region for generations to come. The solutions derived from this analysis will resolve long standing safety issues, flooding, poor air quality and traffic flow that have plagued the roadway for decades. I look forward to working with New York State and the general public to come up with creative solutions to these difficult issues.”
Village of Ossining Mayor Rika Levin said, “I applaud the State DOT for recognizing the much needed improvements to a main thoroughfare in our community and support anything that can be done to improve air quality and reduce congestion on route 9A”
Town of Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said, “The Town of Mount Pleasant is very grateful that the state is moving forward with this important study. Route 9A (Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway) is a major truck route traveling through Mount Pleasant and is desperately in need of changes to handle the volume and to enhance the safety of this heavily traveled route. We are looking forward to the results of the study and subsequent improvements.”
Town of Ossining Supervisor Elizabeth Feldman said, “We are very excited to finally begin identifying all of the structural and safety issues associated with Route 9A in our area. Originally designed as a parkway 9A has become a major thoroughfare for the truck traffic in our region, especially the waste haulers heading for the incineration plant in Peekskill. The narrow roads, low bridges, tendency to flood and proximation to wetlands make this road a challenge to all who travel it. We look forward to a comprehensive look at all of its issues as well as the proposed remedies.”
