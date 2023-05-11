DoT Engineering Report to Study 9A Improved Safety and Operations

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced on May 11, 2023, that work has commenced on a $3 million engineering study of State Route 9A, also known as Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway, from U.S. Route 9 to the Saw Mill River Parkway, in Westchester County. The goal of the transportation engineering scoping report is to identify short-term and longer-term investment opportunities to facilitate enhanced safety and operations along the corridor. The report is expected to take ten months to complete and will utilize a local steering committee and a series of public workshops to help evaluate and shape the corridor’s future vision.

The flow of traffic and operation of the corridor will be studied, including the mitigation of congestion and improvements to air quality. Additionally, potential solutions will be recommended to prevent future flooding along State Route 9A and improve resiliency for future generations.

“Infrastructure plays a critical role in the well-being of communities and we must plan for the future while confronting the threat posed by climate change,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “By studying the needs of the community, we will look to enhance the transportation network along the Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway in Westchester County, and will be able to recommend transportation alternatives that serve every part of the community – helping keep people and goods on the move in a sustainable manner.”

NYSDOT has begun the process of collecting existing conditions information in the corridor, including traffic count data using video technology. An existing conditions report and corridor vision will be developed this summer. Transportation alternatives to support the modernization of the corridor are expected later this year, and final study recommendations based on public comments, costs, impacts and recommendations are expected in 2024. The effort kicked off with a local elected officials’ meeting on March 28, 2023. During the meeting, attendees were provided an introduction and overview of the report’s objectives and goals, tentative public involvement process, and schedule.