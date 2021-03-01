Field Hall Foundation Announces $235,000 in New Grants

Now Accepting Letters of Inquiry for Its Summer Grant Cycle

Field Hall Foundation announced more than $235,000 in new grants. The Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties. $211,545 has been awarded through its Winter 2020/21 grant cycle and will be used to pilot, support or expand programs in mental health, domestic violence, safety, transportation, and food insecurity.

Grants have been awarded to:

CoveCare Center

$35,000 – To expand their mobile therapy program, which provides assistance to seniors who are unable to access traditional services for mental health or substance abuse issues

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

$25,000 – To expand their senior food delivery program in Dutchess County and launch the program in Putnam County

My Sisters’ Place

$25,000 – To enhance their systemic response to domestic violence among older adults through senior-focused services and community education and outreach

Visiting Nurse Services of Westchester

$42,000 – To provide transportation to home health aides that will allow them to provide care to seniors living in hard-to-reach locations in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester Counties

Five smaller grants were awarded to:

A-HOME

$15,000 – To install safety devices and systems in their senior residences

Dutchess County Dept. for Community & Family Services

$15,000 – To provide short-term emergency supportive services to seniors, including home-based care, transportation, and medication/personal care items

Dutchess County Office for the Aging

$14,545 – To reduce senior isolation by providing technology, IT support, and virtual educational and social programming

Putnam County Housing Corporation

$15,000 – To provide minor home repairs and accessibility modifications to senior homeowners in Putnam County

Rebuilding Together Dutchess

$15,000 – To provide minor home repairs and accessibility modifications to senior homeowners in Dutchess County

Solace House

$10,000 – To support their Older Adult Suicide Prevention program, which provides free therapy to older adults experiencing isolation, depression or thoughts of suicide

In addition, $25,000 in COVID-19 Emergency Relief grants were awarded at the end of 2020 to address senior food insecurity. The Foundation has awarded a total of $125,000 through its COVID-19 Emergency Relief fund.

Letters of Inquiry are currently being accepted for the Summer 2021 grant cycle; the deadline for submittals is April 12, 2021. For grant guidelines and eligibility visit the Foundation’s website, http://www.fieldhallfoundation.org. To discuss a potential submittal, contact:

Patti Lavan Horvath, Program Officer

Field Hall Foundation

2302 Catherine Street, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

(914) 813-9103 phorvath@fieldhallfdn.org