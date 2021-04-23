News

Autism Achievers to be Honored April 24

April 23, 2021
“Autism is a serious developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact,” notes Martin McDonald, President & CEO of Black Diamonds Academic Success, Inc. (BDAS), based in Peekskill. d
“The wide spectrum of disorders impacts the nervous system,” he adds.  “The range of symptoms and severity, can vary widely.”  
 
On Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m., at the Peekskill Youth Bureau, McDonald and BDAS are hosting a one-hour “Autism Awareness” event, themed “Connect with Kindness.”
Five people will receive certificates in recognition of their achievements, and pizza and music also on the program. Among those attending are parents with children on the spectrum, including community advocates and mentors Yolanda Stewart and Eshawn Caldwell, founder of Autism Moms in Relief, llc.

