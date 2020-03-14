Op-Ed: A Message for Our Patients from New York Presbyterian Hospitals

A Message for Our Patients:

In response to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to postpone all elective procedures and surgeries beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, until further notice. The health and safety of our patients and staff are always our top priority. We believe that taking this step now is in the best interest of all, and will help us to further concentrate on the adequacy of our equipment and supplies during this challenging period.

All NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals will remain open. Urgent and emergency surgeries and procedures will continue.

We ask that you please contact your doctor’s office to receive more information about your specific care, including rescheduling. Additionally, we have established a dedicated hotline at 646-697-4000.

We apologize for the inconvenience this poses to you and your family, and we appreciate your understanding.