Letter to the Editor – Your Opinion on Covid Testing Wanted

I am reaching out at this time with the hope that you might be able to share your experiences and resources related to Covid Testing. As a new wave of Covid 19 is generating increased infection rates, it is clear that our local medical providers must be in a position to provide the most efficient and effective testing protocols possible. A demonstrated “push” from local government can be an effective tool in optimizing our service.

In this regard, I am enlisting the support of the community and asking you to share your experiences related to Covid Testing and provide suggestions for improvements in service provision, based upon your first-hand knowledge. Upon receipt of your emails, I will have the data, analyzed, share the responses with local testing centers, ask for a defined plan and then disseminate updated information back to the community.

Please keep in mind, the greater the response, the better the information!

Please email your response to the following questions, to me directly, at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. In order to ensure privacy, please do not include personal information.

1- WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN TESTED?

2- WHAT TYPE OF TESTING WAS PERFORMED, RAPID ANTIGEN, PCR, ANTIBODY?

3- WHERE WAS YOUR TEST PERFORMED?

4- HOW LONG A WAIT DID YOU EXPERIENCE?

5- WERE THERE SEPARATE LINES FOR ILL AND WELL PEOPLE, OR FOR SENIORS AND THE IMPAIRED?

6- HOW COULD YOUR EXPERIENCE HAVE BEEN MADE BETTER, MORE EFFICIENT?

Please keep in mind, any positive changes we might facilitate in the administration of Covid Testing protocol, by our medical providers, might also be utilized for future vaccine distribution , so this is critical.

We salute and thank our health care professionals for their unwavering commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our families.

As always, thank you for your support and for being exemplary, responsible, caring neighbors.

Stay safe!!!

Paul Feiner

Town Supervisor Greenburgh NY