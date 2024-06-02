Letter to the Editor: Send OHS Band to Hawaii

Dear Ossining Community,

The Ossining High School Marching Band is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity! We have been selected to perform in the 2024 Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade by the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade Committee, the State of Hawaii, and the City of Honolulu. The selection committee recognized our “outstanding ensemble which has a history of performance excellence as well as students who represent the spirit of American youth and good citizenship.”

The Marching Band, under the Direction of Rodrigo Vargas, will be an integral part of the opening ceremony as part of the Mass Band led by the Marine Forces Pacific Band after which they will march in the official Parade on Kalakaua Avenue. This is the nation’s largest and most prestigious Pearl Harbor Anniversary Commemoration.

However, the cost of travel, accommodation, and participation fees presents a significant challenge for many band members and their families. To ensure everyone can participate in this incredible opportunity, we are actively fundraising to help defray these costs.

We are reaching out to local businesses like yours, who are strong supporters of our community, to request your consideration of a monetary donation or an in-kind donation for our Silent Auction. The donations and proceeds will benefit our dedicated students and allow them to participate in this unforgettable experience. We will acknowledge your contribution in the program for our Benefit Concert which is scheduled for September 27, 2024. To learn more about our trip and fundraising efforts, please contact us or donate directly through this QR Code:

Thank you for your time and consideration. We truly appreciate your support of the Ossining High School Marching Band!

Sincerely,

Kate Mathews Rodrigo Vargas