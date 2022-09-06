Letter to the Editor: Watch Greenburgh 9-11 Survivor Videos

Interviews With Greenburgh 9-11 Survivors to Air on Public Access TV Sept 9-12

It’s been 21 years since 9-11. High School and most college students were not alive during the horrific September 11th attacks – four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried by Al Qaeda against the United States. The Town of Greenburgh wants to make sure that no one ever forgets this horrible day. A few years ago, volunteers decided to produce a 9-11 Greenburgh stories initiative. Some of the people who have been interviewed were first responders who helped out during the tragic day. Others were at Ground Zero during the tragedy. And some members of the community lost families and friends. We interviewed Greenburgh residents whose lives were impacted by 9-11. These stories and interviews are archived on the town website and can be seen by clicking onto the link below:

http://www.greenburghpublicaccess.com/9-11-greenburgh-stories

In addition, we will air the stories on public access TV from Friday, September 9th from 10 PM to Monday, September 12th around 7 AM on Optimum channel 76 and Verizon channel 35.

Over the years Greenburgh has created living history initiatives – interviewing veterans of World War II, the Korean conflict, survivors of the Holocaust. These interviews will be appreciated by generations of students and residents in the coming years/decades. Wouldn’t it be fascinating if technology had existed during the Revolutionary or Civil Wars, and we could watch veterans of these wars talk about their experiences?

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor