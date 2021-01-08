Letter to the Editor: Virtual Town Meetings with Assemblywoman Sandy Galef

To the Editor:

I would like to thank you for your support to continue to serve as your NYS Assemblywoman. This past year has not been easy for any of us and I know there is much work to be done. I am busy with my colleagues in Albany to help keep all of our families, loved ones, and community members safe from this pandemic and enacting legislation that will help New York return to normalcy after COVID-19.

This winter I will be hosting Virtual Town Meetings over Zoom to help keep my constituents informed while staying safe. You always provide me with valuable information and input so I can better represent your concerns in Albany. If you are not available to attend the meeting for your community you are welcome to join in on another meeting that better fits your schedule. The times and dates for the Virtual Town Meetings are as follows:

Town of Ossining

Thursday, January 21, 7pm-9pm

Town of Philipstown

Saturday, January 23, 10am-12pm

Town of Cortlandt

Wednesday, January 27, 7pm-9pm

Town of Kent

Thursday, January 28, 7pm-9pm

City of Peekskill

Saturday, January 30, 10am-12pm

These meetings can be accessed in either of two ways. Those who prefer to use their computer to access the meeting with video can follow a Zoom link in their web browser that will bring them to the virtual meeting. Those who prefer to call in to the meeting can dial a number that will allow them to listen in and make comments over the phone. My constituents should look out for an e-mail from me leading up to the meetings that contains the Zoom link and call in phone number. My constituents who do not receive e-mails from me can call my office at 914-941-1111 and we can provide them with the information they need to access the Virtual Town Meetings.

I look forward to hearing from you in this world of Zoom.

Sincerely,

Sandy Galef

95th Assembly District

(914) 450-4086