Letter to the Editor: Thanks to the Voters and Volunteers

To the Editor:

Thank you to all of the voters and volunteers who contributed to my successful campaign for the New York State Assembly. It has been a long year, but our message — following the science and data, fixing our infrastructure, working on effective solutions to our challenges, and upholding the dignity of all people — strongly resonated with the people of the 92nd District.

To those who did not support my candidacy, I assure you that I take very seriously my obligation to represent all of the people in my district, whether they voted for me or not. That is how I have conducted myself in my eleven-plus years on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, and I fully intend to continue working in the same way in the Assembly. And while we may not agree on everything, I promise that I will do everything I can to make our communities the best communities they can be.

New York is a great State, and we have actually withstood the challenges of recent years better than most of the country. That being said, we have major problems, ranging from climate change and housing affordability to combating hate and gun violence. We also have to plan for the future by continuing to foster investment in 21st century industries, fix and update our infrastructure and human services, and prepare for the new challenges awaiting us. I look forward to working with my new colleagues, and with all of you, to help us move forward.

I am already in the process of meeting with stakeholders in our communities, so that I can hit the ground running when I take office after the New Year. If you have any ideas that you would like me to consider, please feel free to reach out to me at shimsky4assembly@gmail.com.

Thank you again. I hope to talk to you, and learn about your thoughts and needs, in the months ahead.

MaryJane Shimsky

Westchester County Legislator, 12th District

New York State Assemblymember-Elect, 92nd District