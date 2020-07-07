Letter to the Editor: Thanks to Senator Harckham

To the Editor:

I just wanted to point out that Senator Harckham’s office came through for me during the Covid-19 emergency.

When I applied for unemployment in March, after all of my freelance design work for the foreseeable future disappeared, the online system in Albany kept crashing, and getting through on the phone was impossible.

I called Senator Harckham’s office, and folks there were able to help me get my claim processed. They even went out of their way to check back with me and make sure my unemployment claim had worked out.

Senator Harckham makes sure that his constituents are cared for and helped. These have been difficult times for many of us. The senator and his staff deserve my thanks for being able to cut through the red tape and help me survive.

Sincerely,

Alice MacDonald

Peekskill, NY