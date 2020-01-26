Letter to the Editor: Tarrytown School District Should Name Section of School in Honor of Nobel Prize Winner and Teacher

Recently, I had the opportunity to interview on my WVOX radio program Tarrytown resident Kay Semenza, mother of Dr. Gregg Semenza. Dr Semenza won the Nobel Prize last year. Dr. Semenza credited his high school biology teacher Rose Nelson for inspiring him to appreciate science and biology.

I am writing this letter to encourage the Tarrytown School District to consider naming a section of Sleepy Hollow High School in honor of both Gregg Semenza and Rose Nelson. It’s important for students to be inspired by the achievements of a former graduate and to recognize that they, too, can one day achieve greatness if they work hard. It’s also important to pay tribute to a former teacher who made a difference in the life of a student. Excellent teachers inspire students and influence career decisions. Without Rose Nelson Dr. Semenza may not have chosen his profession and helped find cures to life threatening illnesses.

Finally, naming a section of the school for Dr. Semenza and for Rose Nelson would be good for property values since potential homeowners might be more inclined to move into a community that was instrumental in preparing a young student for greatness.

Here is the link to the radio interview with Dr. Semenza’s mom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=–7K1_PLWEM

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor