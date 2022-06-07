Letter to the Editor: Support for Dana Levenberg

Dear Editor,

Please join me in voting for Dana Levenberg for Assembly in the Democratic primary this June. Two words come to mind when I think of Dana – vision and accomplishment.

The 95th district has loved Sandy Galef because she is always present. We constituents knew that you could always call, e-mail, write, or text Sandy and she would reply. Sandy brings focused awareness to her interactions with constituents and stakeholders, and I know Dana will do the same because she learned from the best.

Dana spent nine years working in Sandy’s district office, eight of those as Chief of Staff. Dana will be able to hit the ground running on day one with the same level of dedication our outgoing Assemblywoman gave to this job. Dana has NYS legislative experience and is ready.

At several forums I attended Dana set herself apart because she was thoroughly prepared and engaged sincerely with voters. I was particularly touched when Dana shared with us that the person who inspired her the most was her mother, who was a Hidden Child during the Holocaust.

Dana has real initiative. I know she will continue her track record of success on social justice, equity, health, climate, and democratic values in the NYS Assembly.

Make a plan to vote. Find your polling place by visiting www.vote411.org.

Early voting for the Democratic primary for the 95th Assembly District starts June 18 and runs through June 26. Primary Day is June 28.

Linda Wildman

Peekskill, New York

lwildman42@gmail.com