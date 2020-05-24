Letter to the Editor: Support for Adam Schleifer

Having just watched the Women’s League of Voters Congressional town hall panel of Congressional candidates, I am convinced that Adam Schleifer is the number one person to be able to work for the same principles of the outgoing incredible Congresswoman Nita Lowey.

Adam will do all in his power to stand up for the rights of every citizen in the 17th district. His experience as a former federal prosecutor and consumer protections regulator gives him the ability to fight against the bullies and fraudsters, as he fought against fraud and abuse. He knows we need a recovery plan after this pandemic which includes fighting for assistance for small business, the reform of the SALT act (restrictive tax deductions), keeping people employed and with health care for all.

Adam will make sure our country is prepared in case there is a second round of Covid 19 and is aware of the catastrophic disaster that happened from the virus when it was shown our government wasn’t prepared to deal with it. He will also fight for climate change and gun control. He will fight for all and rebuild our capacity to respond to anything that comes our way.

Submitted by Harriett (Gigi) Zeller a Mt. Kisco Senior