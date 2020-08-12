Letter to the Editor: Rep. Nita Lowey Champions House Legislation Against Drilling off New York

Once again, Representative Nita Lowey made it clear that she’s a woman of the people! As Chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, she led the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a funding package that, if enacted, will block expanded offshore oil and gas drilling for fiscal year 2021. I applaud my congresswoman for reflecting the will of her constituents and recognizing the steep price New York would pay if our shores are opened to reckless drilling.

This legislation is an important step toward halting President Trump’s shortsighted plans to bring drilling and spilling to New York’s coast. It underscores strong, bipartisan opposition to new offshore oil and gas drilling in coastal states. Despite the opposition, President Trump hasn’t backed down in his attempts to drill in the Atlantic, but I’m grateful for Congresswoman Lowey’s leadership to protect our coast and ensure that President Trump cannot ruin our beaches and coastal communities with oil infrastructure and devastating spills.

Thank you, Congresswoman Lowey for your stalwart leadership in the fight against expanded offshore oil drilling. Thank you for always putting our oceans and communities first.

Brian Langloss

Tarrytown, NY

Brian Langloss is the New York Campaign Organizer for Oceana, the largest non-profit dedicated solely to protecting the world’s oceans.