Letter to the Editor: Re-Election of the Honorable Judge Ragazzo

To the Editor,

I am an attorney who practices law in Westchester County and who has lived in Cortlandt Manor for more than forty five years. I am writing this letter in support of the Re-Election of Judge Ragazzo who is both very fair and knowledgeable.

Many people do not realize Cortlandt Manor is one of the largest towns in Westchester County. With his Cortlandt Manor, needs Judge Ragazzo a jurist who is practical and who has the necessary experience to meet the needs of this growing and diverse community.

I urge you to re-elect Judge Ragazzo this election year.

Sincerely,

Matthew R. Mazzamurro

Peekskill, NY