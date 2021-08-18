Letters

Letter to the Editor: Re-Election of the Honorable Judge Ragazzo

August 18, 2021
Judge Kimberly Ragazzo

To the Editor,

I am an attorney who practices law  in Westchester County and who has lived in Cortlandt Manor for more than forty five years.  I am writing this letter in support of the Re-Election of Judge Ragazzo  who is both very fair and knowledgeable.

Many people do not realize Cortlandt Manor is one of the largest towns in Westchester County. With his Cortlandt Manor, needs Judge Ragazzo a jurist who is practical and who has the necessary experience to meet the needs of this growing and diverse community.

I urge you to re-elect Judge Ragazzo this election year.

Sincerely,
Matthew R. Mazzamurro
Peekskill, NY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Letter to the Editor: Cortlandt Supervisor Candidate on Fixing Roads

Letter to the Editor: Candidate for Cortlandt Receiver of Taxes

Letter to the Editor? In Support of Fern Quezada

Letters to the Editor: In Support of P4P in Democratic Primary

About the Author: User Submitted