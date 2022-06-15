Letter to the Editor: Ossining Trustee Supports Levenberg

Dear Editor:

Recently I had the privilege of marching alongside Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg in Ossining’s Memorial Day parade. It can be challenging to walk next to someone with the same first name, since you’re not sure which “Dana” someone is calling out to from the sidelines, but I like sharing a first name with this powerful woman. I am proud to march for progressive causes alongside such a hard-working public servant, and proud to endorse her for New York State Assembly.

Residents of the Town of Ossining have known for a long time about Dana Levenberg’s accomplishments, and soon, the people of Cortlandt, Yorktown, Philipstown, and Peekskill will know too.

What Ossining knows is that Dana is a skilled, smart and tireless advocate for policies that improve people’s lives and protect the planet. Whether it’s starting a micro-loan program for those who need help making ends meet; to launching a group for refugees from war-torn countries desperate for a peaceful and welcoming place to live; to advocating for bike paths and solar panels, Dana has led the way.

She has done so for the past thirty years, honing a career in public service that started with the Ossining School Board. Dana is, by the far, the most experienced candidate in the race for the 95th Assembly District, and the perfect person to step into the shoes of legendary Assemblywoman Sandy Galef. A willingness to collaborate is one of my priorities, and she knows getting things done requires consensus and diplomacy.

She has never let obstacles slow her down; indeed, she must have the Superwoman gene, for I’ve watched her battle through private challenges with great courage. “It’s okay to slow down,” I said to her once, but Dana has one speed: fast forward.

Dana is a fitness buff and she loves to walk. She walks much faster and farther than I do. I am new to holding elected office, and I couldn’t have a better role model, even if I have to jog to keep up.

Please join me in voting for Dana Levenberg for State Assembly on June 28, or during early voting from June 18-26.

Dana White

Trustee, Village of Ossining